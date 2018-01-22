Logo


EFFIE MAE HARRIS

on 01/22/2018

 

On Thursday, January 18, 2018 Effie Mae Harris heard the Voice of God whispering to her “Come my child to the place that I have prepared for you.”

Effie Mae Harris was born August 12th, 1934 in Rowletts, Kentucky. She married Joe D Howard and to this union two daughters were born Jo Ann and Aileen.  The family moved to Indianapolis, IN in 1955.

Effie was married to Joe in 1952 until his untimely death in 1974. Then in 1985, she married Tobe Harris, Sr.  They were married for 30 years.  They spent their life together travelling and being loving grandparents and great grandparents.

She professed her love for Christ at an early age and was a long standing member of Woodsonville Baptist Church. Effie retired from RCA and Washington Township Schools as a service worker.

Effie was a wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great grandmother and a great-great grandmother who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.  She was a life time member of Woodsonville Baptist Church.

Effie was proceeded in death by her parents, 2 brothers, 2 sisters, and 2 husbands.  She leaves to cherish her memory; 2 daughters Jo Ann (Donnie) Twyman and Aileen (Ronnie) Foster; one sister Barbara Sue (Joe) Driver; one brother William L (Sandy) Coats; 2 stepdaughters; 2 step5 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren; and an extended family of nieces, nephews and cherished friends.

Visitation will be 10:00 am – 1:00 pm CT Saturday, January 27, 2018 at Woodsonville Baptist Church. Funeral service will be 1:00 pm Saturday, January 27, 2018 at Woodsonville Baptist Church with burial in the Woodsonville Memorial Gardens.

