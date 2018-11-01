on 01/11/2018 |

Elaine Walden Ziegler, age 80, of Indianapolis, passed away on Monday evening, January 8, 2018 at IU Health North Hospital. Born September 21, 1937 in Indianapolis, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late William Thomas “Bill” and Vivian (Blakley) Walden. After graduating with the Class of 1955 from Arsenal Tech H.S. in Indianapolis, Elaine went to work for Blue Cross-Blue Shield of Indiana. After retiring from the company in 1980, she began working for her husband as the secretary / treasurer for his company, Indiana Barrier. Elaine retired in 2012 with the sale of their business.

Elaine was an avid reader and enjoyed doing crossword puzzles. Even though she loved traveling to Mexico with her sister Fran, she considered herself more of a homebody. She enjoyed spending time at home and taking care of her husband. Elaine is survived by her husband James Adam Ziegler. She and James were married on June 4, 1977. She is also survived by her son, Gary M. York (Brenda) of South Carolina; 1 grandson, Michael York of Florida; 1 great grandson, Christopher York of Georgia; 4 brothers, Thomas N. Walden (Linda) of Kentucky, William Leon Walden (Kathy) of Brownsburg, IN, Larry G. Walden of Indianapolis, IN, and John L. Walden (Sharon) of Goshen, IN; and 2 sisters, Frances Monds (Jerald) of Greencastle, IN and Linda J. Delph (Ron) of Atlanta, IN.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her step mother, Myrtle; and her canine BFF, Pepper.

Services will be held at Noon on Friday, January 12, 2018 at Yokley Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY, with visitation from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Burial will follow at Skaggs Creek Cemetery