Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

ELAINE WALDEN ZIEGLER

on 01/11/2018 |

Elaine Walden Ziegler, age 80, of Indianapolis, passed away on Monday evening, January 8, 2018 at IU Health North Hospital. Born September 21, 1937 in Indianapolis, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late William Thomas “Bill” and Vivian (Blakley) Walden. After graduating with the Class of 1955 from Arsenal Tech H.S. in Indianapolis, Elaine went to work for Blue Cross-Blue Shield of Indiana. After retiring from the company in 1980, she began working for her husband as the secretary / treasurer for his company, Indiana Barrier. Elaine retired in 2012 with the sale of their business.

Elaine was an avid reader and enjoyed doing crossword puzzles. Even though she loved traveling to Mexico with her sister Fran, she considered herself more of a homebody. She enjoyed spending time at home and taking care of her husband. Elaine is survived by her husband James Adam Ziegler. She and James were married on June 4, 1977. She is also survived by her son, Gary M. York (Brenda) of South Carolina; 1 grandson, Michael York of Florida; 1 great grandson, Christopher York of Georgia; 4 brothers, Thomas N. Walden (Linda) of Kentucky, William Leon Walden (Kathy) of Brownsburg, IN, Larry G. Walden of Indianapolis, IN, and John L. Walden (Sharon) of Goshen, IN; and 2 sisters, Frances Monds (Jerald) of Greencastle, IN and Linda J. Delph (Ron) of Atlanta, IN.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her step mother, Myrtle; and her canine BFF, Pepper.

Services will be held at Noon on Friday, January 12, 2018 at Yokley Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY, with visitation from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Burial will follow at Skaggs Creek Cemetery

Recent Posts

No Responses to “ELAINE WALDEN ZIEGLER”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

FRED STOCKTON

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Winter Storm Warning

Issued:
8:46 PM CST on January 11, 2018
Expires:
12:00 AM CST on January 13, 2018
Mostly Cloudy
Currently
60°
Mostly Cloudy
Rain
Thursday 01/11 80%
High 68° / Low 33°
Rain
Ice Pellets
Friday 01/12 100%
High 35° / Low 15°
Ice Pellets
Mostly Cloudy
Saturday 01/13 0%
High 25° / Low 9°
Mostly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« January 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Sat 13

Barren County Government Center Closed

January 13 @ 8:00 AM - January 15 @ 5:00 PM
Mon 15

Barren County Courthouse Closed

January 15 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Tue 16

Lunch and Learn

January 16 @ 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Wed 17

Barren County High School SBDM Meeting

January 17 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Thu 18

Highland Elementary SBDM Council Meeting

January 18 @ 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.