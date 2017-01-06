Elden Vance Mason age 81 of Sulphur Well passed away Thursday, January 5, 2017 at T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow. Born in Athens, Tennessee he was the son of the late Tillman Claude Mason and Dorothy Mae Josephine Wilcox Mason.

He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Most of his Air Force career was spent in Japan as a member of the US Air Force Security Service. He attended Woodbury University in Los Angeles, California and majored in International Trade. Following college he lived, and worked for Rose Industries, in the Philippines. Some years after his return to the states, he worked as an entrepreneur, starting several retail businesses in Gibsonville, North Carolina.

He moved to Metcalfe County in 1998 to pursue his dream of farming after retiring from his position as a Quality Control Analyst for Engineered Control International in Elon, NC. He attended the Center Church of Christ.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Monday January 9, 2017 at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Asbury-Center Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM and after 9:00 AM Monday at the funeral home.

He is survived by his wife Bella Floresca Mason of Sulphur Well. A son Paul Mason of Cincinnati, Ohio. Extended family in the Philippines, Gina Mason (Noel) Valmonte. Four grandchildren. Francis, Angelo Joshua, Christian Jesse and David Valmonte. One brother Howard Tillman Mason of Hilliand, Florida and one sister Joyce Ann James of Rochelle, Illinois.