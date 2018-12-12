A 69 Year old Glasgow Man was arrested on 9 different charges after Glasgow Police ran the tags through NCIC of Roger Dale Carter and later found out he was under the influence and in possession of drugs. Carter was arrested on 9 different charges including possession of marijuana, dui, and operating on a suspended license and was lodged in the Barren County Jail.
ELDERLY MAN ARRESTED FOR DUI AND MARIJUANA
on 12/12/2018
