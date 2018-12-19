Logo


ELDRED WRAY

on 12/19/2018 |

Mr. Eldred Wray of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Monday, December 17, 2018, at his residence in Burkesville, Kentucky, having attained the age of 86 years and 6 months. He was born in Cumberland County, Kentucky on Friday, June 17, 1932, the son of W. C. and Mellie (Dicken) Wray. He was of Methodist faith, a member of Sugar Grove United Methodist Church, a U.S. Army Veteran, a lifelong farmer, a carpenter, and a talented musician.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Dale Wray, brothers, Lee Wray, Alvie Wray, Travis Wray, Prentis Wray, and sisters, Bertie Carter, Bercie Fletcher, and Anna Ooten.

He is survived by his wife, Penny Wray of Burkesville, Kentucky, whom he wed Saturday, October 27, 1951, his children, Felechia Scott (Danny Bullock) of the Lawson Bottom Community in Burkesville, Kentucky, Dwayne (Linda) Wray of Summer Shade, Kentucky, his grandchildren, Casey (Summer) Scott, Alicia (Jonathan) Pierce, and his great-grandchildren, Lakota Scott and Damien Scott, all of the Lawson Bottom Community in Burkesville, Kentucky.

The Funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, December 20, 2018, at 1:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Cash officiating. Burial will be in the Liberty Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 19, 2018, until the funeral hour on Thursday. Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.

