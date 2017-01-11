on 11/01/2017 |

Eleanor Below Mitchell, 95, of Chalybeate Springs died peacefully at her home on October 25, surrounded by family and friends.

Born in Union County Kentucky on November 1, 1921, she was the daughter of Clayton and Willie Below. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, A. B. Mitchell and her son Brooks Mitchell. Her siblings Elsie, Charles and Bill, and all of her Mitchell in-laws preceded her in death.

She is survived by her daughter Jane Mitchell Weston (Harold) of Atlanta, Georgia; granddaughters Rachel Mitchell Ferguson (Burr) of San Diego, California, and Caroline Mitchell Lusk (Andy) of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee; and great grandchildren Eli and Everly Lusk and Lillian Brooks and Liza Jane Ferguson.

Also surviving are siblings Dorothy Hohmann of Groves, Texas, Russell Below and Agnes Thompson of Bowling Green, Judy Hannum of Putney, Vermont, Helen Mills of Lexington, Virginia Below of Oro Valley, Arizona, and John Below of Temecula, California. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and dear friends.

Eleanor was a 1943 graduate of Western Kentucky Teachers College and a dedicated and proud home economist. She taught home economics in school systems in northern, eastern, western and southern Kentucky. She retired as a teacher in the Edmonson County School District after 25 years of service. She also served as a home economist for Warren Rural Electric Cooperative, and was the first Home Economics Extension Agent in Edmonson County. She organized the first Homemaker Clubs in Edmonson County, which are still in existence over 50 years later.

Eleanor was known for her hospitality, generosity and kindness within her family, her schools, and in her community. She was a member of Brownsville Missionary Baptist Church.

Visitation will be at Patton Funeral Home in Brownsville on Sunday, October 29 between 3 and 6 p.m. and on Monday, October 30 from 9 to 11 a.m. Her funeral will be on Monday, October 30 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Dr. Steven J. Pankey presiding. Burial will be at the Fairview Church Cemetery in Brownsville.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Murray State University for the “A. B. Mitchell and Brooks Mitchell Scholarship” and mailed to the MSU Office of Development, 200 Heritage Hall, Murray Kentucky 42071.