Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

ELEANOR BELOW MITCHELL

on 10/26/2017 |

Eleanor Below Mitchell, 95, of Chalybeate Springs died peacefully at her home on October 25, surrounded by family and friends.

Born in Union County Kentucky on November 1, 1921, she was the daughter of Clayton and Willie Below. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, A. B. Mitchell and her son Brooks Mitchell. Her siblings Elsie, Charles and Bill, and all of her Mitchell in-laws preceded her in death.

She is survived by her daughter Jane Mitchell Weston (Harold) of Atlanta, Georgia; granddaughters Rachel Mitchell Ferguson (Burr) of San Diego, California, and Caroline Mitchell Lusk (Andy) of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee; and great grandchildren Eli and Everly Lusk and Lillian Brooks and Liza Jane Ferguson.

Also surviving are siblings Dorothy Hohmann of Groves, Texas, Russell Below and Agnes Thompson of Bowling Green, Judy Hannum of Putney, Vermont, Helen Mills of Lexington, Virginia Below of Oro Valley, Arizona, and John Below of Temecula, California. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and dear friends.

Eleanor was a 1943 graduate of Western Kentucky Teachers College and a dedicated and proud home economist. She taught home economics in school systems in northern, eastern, western and southern Kentucky. She retired as a teacher in the Edmonson County School District after 25 years of service. She also served as a home economist for Warren Rural Electric Cooperative, and was the first Home Economics Extension Agent in Edmonson County. She organized the first Homemaker Clubs in Edmonson County, which are still in existence over 50 years later.

Eleanor was known for her hospitality, generosity and kindness within her family, her schools, and in her community. She was a member of Brownsville Missionary Baptist Church.

Visitation will be at Patton Funeral Home in Brownsville on Sunday, October 29 between 3 and 6 p.m. and on Monday, October 30 from 9 to 11 a.m. Her funeral will be on Monday, October 30 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Dr. Steven J. Pankey presiding. Burial will be at the Fairview Church Cemetery in Brownsville.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Murray State University for the “A. B. Mitchell and Brooks Mitchell Scholarship” and mailed to the MSU Office of Development, 200 Heritage Hall, Murray Kentucky 42071.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “ELEANOR BELOW MITCHELL”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Darlene Myers

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
68°
Clear
Clear
Thursday 10/26 0%
High 68° / Low 52°
Clear
Chance of Rain
Friday 10/27 50%
High 66° / Low 38°
Chance of Rain
Chance of Rain
Saturday 10/28 50%
High 48° / Low 35°
Chance of Rain
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.