Eleanor Owen Bybee Rice, 95, Glasgow, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, March 08, 2017. The Barren County native was the daughter of the late Charles Henry Bybee and Hattie Ellen Gillock Bybee.

Eleanor graduated from Glasgow High School in 1939 and worked for a time as bookkeeper at Faught Furniture. She followed her husband Ellis Rice to New Jersey where he was serving during WWII as a radio communications technician for the nation’s airplanes. In 1946, they returned to Glasgow and opened Rice’s Radio and TV service. Eleanor was well known for handling the 45 records as she was acquainted with all the top hits and would play them for would-be customers. The store remained in operation until the early 1990’s.

Mrs. Rice spent much time in volunteer work for the Museum of the Barrens during its early developmental days. She was a long-time and quite active member of the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Glasgow, where she was also very active in Callie Beals Circle and the Golden Rule Sunday School Class.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Ellis Rice in 1977; a son, Eric Rice in 1992; and a brother, Charles H. Bybee, Jr. in 1986.

Survivors include one son: Charles Chappy Rice; a special friend: Robin Crane; a sister: Virginia Nickols of Munfordville; a brother: Tommy Adams and his wife Doris of Shepherdsville; a sister-in-law: Juanita Bybee of Glasgow; several nieces and nephews, including Wade Bybee and Clint Nickols.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and after 10:00 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Alternate expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to BRAWA or to the Cultural Center.