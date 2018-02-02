ELECTION 2018-HART COUNTY CANDIDATES

|HART COUNTY
|CIRCUIT COURT CLERK
|**Kayla Roundtree (D)
|Lance Strother (D)
|Lori Reynolds (D)
|COUNTY JUDGE EXECUTIVE
|Joe Choate (D)
|Terry Shelton (R)
|COUNTY ATTORNEY
|**Mike Nichols (D)
|COUNTY CLERK
|**Lisa Hensley Sanders (D)
|SHERIFF
|**Boston Hensley (D)
|Jeff Wilson (R)
|Zane Greer (D)
|JAILER
|**Israel “Brown” Bergenson(D)
|PVA
|**Cindy Atwell (D)
|CORONER
|**Reggie Pettit (R)
|MAGISTRATES
|DISTRICT 1
|**Gary Gardner (D)
|James Gary Puckett (R)
|DISTRICT 2
|**Ricky Alvey (D)
|Randy Russell (D)
|DISTRICT 3
|**Ronnie Riordan (D)
|Edwin Lindsey (D)
|DISTRICT 4
|**Doug Wells
|DISTRICT 5
|**Lee Miles
|CONSTABLE
|DISTRICT 1
|**Billy “Buck” Minton
|DISTRICT 2
|**Terry Riley
|Walter Bush
|Kevin Cox
|DISTRICT 3
|**William Tweedy
|James Kersey
|DISTRICT 4
|**Dennis Amos
|DISTRICT 5
|**Joseph “Joey” Thompson
**incumbent (D)-Democrat (R)-Republican
