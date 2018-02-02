Logo


ELECTION 2018-HART COUNTY CANDIDATES

on 02/02/2018
HART COUNTY
CIRCUIT COURT CLERK
  **Kayla Roundtree (D)  
  Lance Strother (D)  
  Lori Reynolds (D)  
 
COUNTY JUDGE EXECUTIVE
  Joe Choate (D) Terry Shelton (R)
 
COUNTY ATTORNEY
  **Mike Nichols (D)  
 
COUNTY CLERK
  **Lisa Hensley Sanders (D)  
 
SHERIFF
  **Boston Hensley (D) Jeff Wilson (R)
  Zane Greer (D)  
 
JAILER
  **Israel “Brown” Bergenson(D)  
 
PVA
  **Cindy Atwell (D)  
 
CORONER   **Reggie Pettit (R)
 
MAGISTRATES
DISTRICT 1 **Gary Gardner (D) James Gary Puckett (R)
 
DISTRICT 2 **Ricky Alvey (D)  
  Randy Russell (D)  
 
DISTRICT 3 **Ronnie Riordan (D)  
  Edwin Lindsey (D)  
 
DISTRICT 4   **Doug Wells
 
DISTRICT 5 **Lee Miles  
 
CONSTABLE
DISTRICT 1 **Billy “Buck” Minton  
 
DISTRICT 2 **Terry Riley  
  Walter Bush  
  Kevin Cox  
 
DISTRICT 3 **William Tweedy  
  James Kersey  
 
DISTRICT 4 **Dennis Amos  
 
DISTRICT 5 **Joseph “Joey” Thompson  
 

**incumbent            (D)-Democrat          (R)-Republican

