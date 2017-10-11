Logo


ELECTION 2018-LET THE FILINGS BEGIN

on 11/10/2017 |

While it may be a little less than a year away, Wednesday was the first official day that candidates could file to run for office in 2018. Candidates are beginning to announce and campaigns will certainly kick off as we wrap up 2017 and continue through into the new year. Here is an election 2018 timeline so you know what to expect.

Again, the first official day a candidate could file was this past Wednesday. Local candidates tend to file at the Barren County Clerk’s Office while state and national offices file through the Secretary of State in Frankfort. Filing will continue through 4:00pm on Tuesday January 30th. February 1st ballot positions will be randomly drawn and it will be the first glimpse of what the ballot will look like.

The ballots will be nearly full including the following partisan races: US House of Representatives, Commonwealth’s Attorney, County Attorney, Circuit Clerk, State Representative, Judge Executive, Sheriff, Jailer, PVA, Coroner, Surveyor, Magistrates and County Clerk. Non Partisan races are District Judge, Mayor and Council member.

As long as you are registered by April 23rd you can vote in the primary which will be held Tuesday May 22nd. The vote totals in the primary will decide who will head into the general election.

October 9th will be the last day to register to be eligible to vote in the November General Election and October 26th is the last day to file a declaration of intent to be a write in candidate.
All this is in preparation for the general election coming up November 6th of 2018.

And in case you were wondering, the very next day, November 7th, candidates can file to run in 2019.

