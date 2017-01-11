on 11/01/2017 |

Eli Detweiler, 82 of Broadford Rd., Munfordville died on Nov. 1st at 2:45am. He was born August 25, 1935 in Plain City, OH to Freeman and Martha(Helmuth) Detweiler. He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church. He was an ordained minister in 1982.

He is survived by his wife, the former Susie Miller, whom he married November 20, 1956: surviving are two sons, Glen(Karen)Detweiler of Rexford Montana, Marvin(Marlene)Detweiler of Plummer, Idaho; three daughters, Arlene(Andy)Stutzman of Crab Orchard, KY, Leona(Ray Miller) of Munfordville, KY, Ruby(Richard Yoder) of Shipshewana, Indiana; 23 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren; 5 brothers, Perry of Sugarcreek, Ohio, Rudy of Brodhead, WI, Freeman of Hazelton, Iowa, William of Jamesport, MO, Daniel of Jesup, Iowa; 1 sister Lorene Kauffman of Hazelton; 2 brothers-in- law Levi W. Miller of Glasgow, Jacob E. Chupp of Millersburg, Ohio; 2 sisters-in-law Fannie Detweiler of Broadhead, WI, Mattie Detweiler of Hazelton, Iowa and many friends.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by 3 brothers, 1 sister, 5 grandchildren & 1 great grandchild.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Nov. 3 at 1:30pm at the Ray Miller Residence, 624 Broadford Rd., Munfordville, with Bishop Alvin Byler officiating. Burial in the Hilltop Amish Cemetery.