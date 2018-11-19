on 11/19/2018 |

Elijah Daniel Troy Elmore, III, passed away November 18, 2018. He is the infant son of Darriel Glenn Elmore, Jr. and Christy Kaye McClellan.

Besides his parents he is survived by two brothers: Josey Waylon Elmore and Darriel Glenn Elmore, III; two sisters: Kathryn Faith Elmore and Heavenly Grace Elmore; paternal grandparents: Darriel Elmore, Sr. and Martha Tucker; maternal grandparents: Loretta Miller and the late James Darrell Miller; several aunts and uncles, including Daniel (Jenny) Elmore.

Funeral will be 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 21, 2018 at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be after 2:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.