Mrs. Elizabeth Anderson Myers, of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Friday, April 7, 2017 at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky, having attained the age of 78 years, 10 months, and 24 days. She was born in the Cedar Creek Community of Cumberland County, Kentucky on Saturday, May 14, 1938, the daughter of Shelby Frank and Georgia Juanita (Thurman) Anderson. She was of Methodist faith, a member of Liberty United Methodist Church, and a Seamstress for Bob Evans Manufacturing. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter “Cranzie” Myers, whom she wed August 17, 1957, one brother, Paul Anderson, and one sister, Doris Jean Moran.

She is survived by her children, Cliff (and Scarlett) Myers of Glasgow, Kentucky, Lori (and Donnie) Riley, Neal Myers, both of Burkesville, Kentucky, her siblings, Louise (and Sam) Wheat, Frankie Hickey, both of Burkesville, Kentucky, Sally (and Mike) Martin of Edmonton, Kentucky, Nancy (and Joe) Dyer of Clarksville, Indiana, Judy Thrasher, Mildred (and Stevie) Key, Ernest (and Tammy) Anderson, and David (and Paula) Anderson, all of Burkesville, Kentucky, four grandchildren, Sarah Jones, Haley Perkins, Bradie Flowers, and Bethney Myers, three great-grandchildren, Taylor, Tatum, and Nolan, and special nieces, Micaela Riemer and Laurel Irby.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Sunday, April 9, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Nickie Richards officiating. Burial will be in the Burkesville Cemetery in Burkesville, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, 2017 until the funeral hour on Sunday. In lieu of flowers, contributions are appreciated to Liberty Cemetery or Burkesville Cemetery in her memory. Norris-New Funeral Home of Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of all funeral arrangements.