Elizabeth Ann Witty Billingsley, 80, of Indianapolis, formerly of Monroe County, passed away Sunday, June 25 at her home.

She was born September 13, 1936 in Monroe County, KY to the late Clell Witty and Inus Helen Hood Witty. She was a homemaker and a member of Tompkinsville First Baptist Church. She was united in marriage on February 2, 1962 to Fred Lewis “Big Boy” Billingsley.

She is survived by her husband: Fred Lewis “Big Boy” Billingsley of Indianapolis, two sons: Craig Billingsley and wife Melissa of Indianapolis, Brian Billingsley and wife Tammy of Lehigh, FL, one daughter: Angelia Passwater and companion Bill Burton of Indianapolis, four brothers: Garlon Witty of Indianapolis, Greg Witty, Jeff Witty and Dennis Witty all of Tompkinsville, five sisters: Bette Scott, Cora Sue Turner, Hilda Walden, Sherry Halsell all of Tompkinsville and Teresa Myatt of Glasgow, seven grandchildren: Brandy, Stephanie, April, Breanna, Brian, Aaron, Craig Jr., seven great grandchildren: Brian, Olivia, Emma, Ethan, Audrey, Bentley and Presley.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a great grandson: Jagger Passwater.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, June 30 at 1:00 PM at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville with burial to follow in Skaggs Creek Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 1:00 to 8:00 PM on Thursday and after 7:30 AM on Friday at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville.

Memorials are suggested to Pediatric Cancer.