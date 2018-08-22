on 08/22/2018 |

Elizabeth “Baby Ann” Spradlin, age 75, of Hardyville, passed away on Tuesday, August 21, 2018, at the University of Louisville Hospital. She was a native of Barren County and a member of Servant Valley Baptist Church and attended Salem Baptist Church on a regular basis. She worked in many restaurants and was a beautician.

She was preceded in death by two sons, Ricky Joseph McCluskey & Keith McCluskey; her parents, William Andrew Riley & Elizabeth Ann Blair Riley; three sisters, Robbie Jagger, Sue Ballard & Joy Philpott; four brothers, Alex Chase, Andrew Riley, Robert Lee Riley and Bobby Riley.

She is survived by four children, Sandra K. “Sissy” McCluskey, of Hardyville, Kelly Glenn McCluskey of Hardyville, Stacey Ann “Priss” Emberton (Johnny) of Munfordville, and Tracy Corbett McCluskey of Horse Cave; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; one sister, Carrie Mae Dennison (Jewell) of Horse Cave; five brothers, Cleo Chase of Elizabethtown, Roy Riley (Diane) of Illinois, Terry “Hackey” Riley (Gail) of Horse Cave, Jerry Riley (Beverly) of Illinois, Mark Allen Riley (Lilly) of Goodnight. Several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 25, 2018, at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Cave City Cemetery. Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, the 24th, and after 9 a.m. until time of service on Saturday.