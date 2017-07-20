on 07/20/2017 |

Elizabeth Bunnell Borders, age 96, of Hardyville, passed away on Tuesday, July 18, 2017, at Signature Health Care Horse Cave. She was a native of Hart County and a lifetime member of Greens Chapel Church of Christ. She was a member of Hardyville Homemakers and she loved to play Rook and crochet.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Carlos and Myrrell Davis Bunnell, her husband, James O. Borders on May 8, 1962, two brothers, Paul & Sydney W. Bunnell, three sisters, Artie Bell Bunnell, Mae Ola Riggs and Ruby Mires. A daughter-in-law, Melinda Borders.

She is survived by three children, Brenda Goodwin and husband, Dale, of Columbia, TN, James O. Borders and wife, Dixie, of Horse Cave, and Garry Borders of Nashville, TN; eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Geneva Grady and husband, John Paul, of Houston, TX; two brothers, Don Carlos Bunnell and wife, Annell, of Radcliff, and John Nelson Bunnell and wife, Margaret, of Murray, KY.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 21, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery. Visitation at Winn Funeral Home. Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 3-8 p.m. on Thursday and from 9 a.m. until time of service on Friday.