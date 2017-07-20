Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

ELIZABETH BUNNELL BORDERS

on 07/20/2017 |

Elizabeth Bunnell Borders, age 96, of Hardyville, passed away on Tuesday, July 18, 2017, at Signature Health Care Horse Cave.  She was a native of Hart County and a lifetime member of Greens Chapel Church of Christ.  She was a member of Hardyville Homemakers and she loved to play Rook and crochet.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Carlos and Myrrell Davis Bunnell, her husband, James O. Borders on May 8, 1962, two brothers, Paul & Sydney W. Bunnell, three sisters, Artie Bell Bunnell, Mae Ola Riggs and Ruby Mires. A daughter-in-law, Melinda Borders.

She is survived by three children, Brenda Goodwin and husband, Dale, of Columbia, TN, James O. Borders and wife, Dixie, of Horse Cave, and Garry Borders of Nashville, TN; eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Geneva Grady and husband, John Paul, of Houston, TX; two brothers, Don Carlos Bunnell and wife, Annell, of Radcliff, and John Nelson Bunnell and wife, Margaret, of Murray, KY.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 21, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery. Visitation at Winn Funeral Home.  Visitation at Winn Funeral Home from 3-8 p.m. on Thursday and from 9 a.m. until time of service on Friday.

Recent Posts

Comments are closed.

Beech Bend Park

DollyWood


PERSON OF THE DAY

TREVOR REECE

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

texas2

 

Weather Forecast

Heat Advisory

Issued:
8:49 AM CDT on July 20, 2017
Expires:
7:00 PM CDT on July 21, 2017

Special Statement

Issued:
2:28 AM CDT on July 20, 2017
Expires:
4:00 PM CDT on July 20, 2017
Clear
Currently
88°
Clear
Clear
Thursday 07/20 20%
High 92° / Low 72°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Friday 07/21 10%
High 95° / Low 74°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Saturday 07/22 50%
High 93° / Low 74°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.