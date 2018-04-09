Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Elizabeth C. “Libby” Reynolds

on 09/04/2018 |

Elizabeth C. “Libby” Reynolds, 91 of Dallas, TX formerly of Oakland died Sunday, September 2, 2018 at her residence. The Warren County native was a daughter of the late J.P. Goodson and Jesse Elizabeth Cowles Reynolds.

She was preceded in death by her sister Camilla Williams and her brother, J.P. Goodson Reynolds, Jr..

Libby, began her career as an elementary school teacher. Later she was called to work at the First Baptist Church in Dallas, TX. She became the director of the children’s department and served in that role for over forty years. Never marrying, the church was her deepest love. Through that devotion, she encouraged and counseled thousands of young people . She switched to director of special needs near age seventy. Libby was a beautiful person physically and spiritually. She is loved and will be missed by her family and friends

Her survivors include her friend and caregiver, Umar Yazdani; one nephew, Jake Reynolds (Melanie), one niece, Terri Boras (Blake); great nephews, Patrick Reynolds and Hunter Boros; great nieces, Wendy Remick and Carlie Boros; five great great nephews, Liam, Easton, Kenton, Brodi, Preston; one great great niece. Autumn. One brother-in-law Edward Williams.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Oakland Baptist Church with burial in Smiths Grove Cemetery. Funeral arrangements by Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Grove Chapel

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Elizabeth C. “Libby” Reynolds”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 


Person of the Day

 

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
92°
Clear
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Tuesday 09/04 30%
High 92° / Low 71°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wednesday 09/05 40%
High 88° / Low 71°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Thursday 09/06 50%
High 88° / Low 69°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.