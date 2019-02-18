on 02/18/2019 |

Elizabeth Clarine Nunn age 89 of Center passed away Monday, February 18, 2019 at her home. She was the daughter of the late William Carver and Eula Belle London Nunn. She was a homemaker and member of the Pleasant Valley Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Wednesday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Bowles Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM Tuesday and after 9:00 AM Wednesday at the funeral home.

She is survived by one sister Micky Minor of Savoyard. Three nieces and four nephews. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by three sisters. Cunneen Poynter, Correll Martin and Maurine Hatcher and a nephew Dwight Hatcher