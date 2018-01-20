on 01/20/2018 |

Elizabeth Fanchon Emberton, 70, Hiseville, died Thursday, January 18, 2018, at Hospice House in Bowling Green. A native of Barren County, she was a daughter of the late Hughie D. and Mary Dee Wheeler Emberton. She was a homemaker and attended the Refuge Church of Christ.

Survivors include four children: Vicky Shobe and husband Gus of Hiseville, James Emberton of Hiseville, John Combs of Tennessee, Tim Combs and wife Tiffany of Smiths Grove; 8 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son Mark Combs; one brother Wallace Emberton; one sister Helen Goodman.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Caney Fork Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.