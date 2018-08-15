on 08/15/2018 |

Elizabeth Frances Emmitt, 71, of Glasgow died Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, KY. Born in Allen County she was the daughter of the late William John and Martha Louisa Kettles Elmore. Ms. Emmitt was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include 3 sons Gregory Emmitt (Anissa) of Scottsville, KY, Chad Emmitt (Dajjah Taylor) of Glasgow and Jeremy Todd Emmitt (Michele Smith) of Glasgow; 3 grandchildren Joseph, Dalton and Noah Emmitt; 2 great grandchildren Jaydence Emmitt and Rita Beth Star Emmitt; 2 sisters Betty Pedigo and Patricia Coats both of Glasgow and several nieces and nephews. In addition to he parents she was preceded in death by a son Jeffrey David Emmitt, a sister Jewell Jackson and a brother John C. Elmore.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Friday, August 17, 2018 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be after 3:00pm Thursday at the funeral home.