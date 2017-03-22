Elizabeth “Frances” Hood Joiner, 92, of Bowling Green died Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at Hospice of Southern Kentucky. She was the daughter of the late Joseph Frank Hood and Delia Dearing Hood. She was retired from Union Underwear after 37 years of service and she had been a member of the Bowling Green First Church of the Nazarene for 80 years.

She is survived by her husband of 76 years, Paul Joiner; five children, Carol Simpson and husband Larry, Paul Joiner, Jr and wife Melissa, Martha Huffman and husband David all of Bowling Green, Naomi Mathews and husband Rodney of Alvaton and Nellie Pickett of Glasgow; twelve grandchildren, Sonya and Gina Simpson and Randy Simpson and wife Sherry, Lori Joiner, Joe Joiner and wife Tiffany and Bobby Joiner and wife Brittany, Bobby McCown and wife Sara and Shelley Alford and husband James, Rhonda Maroney and husband John, Lee Mathews and wife Michelle, Chris Huffman and wife Kelli and Ashley Wyatt and husband David; twenty- three great grandchildren, Melanie Hayden and husband David, Jessica Devasher and husband Andy, Tyler McCown, Lindsey and Mallory Simpson, Cody, Colton, Jordan and Allie Mathews, Logan Hills and husband Justin, Austin Maroney, Addyson, Bailey and Cooper Wyatt, Gracie, Makenna and Ella Huffman and two great-great grandchildren, Easton and Kymber Devasher; one sister, Mable Murdick of Indianapolis, Indiana.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by six brothers, Granville, Glenn, Merrill, Melvin, Joe Frank and Wesley Hood and three sisters, Pauline Carson, Garnett Kitchens and Rachel Younger.

Funeral services for Elizabeth Frances Hood Joiner will be held at 1pm Thursday, March 23, 2017 at the J C Kirby and Son Funeral Home, Lovers Lane Chapel with interment in the Fairview Cemetery #2. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8pm Wednesday and 9am to 1pm Thursday.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Bowling Green First Church of the Nazarene Building Fund.