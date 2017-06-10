ELIZABETH PAULINE KINGREY

on 10/06/2017 |

Elizabeth Pauline Kingery 96 of Glasgow, died Thursday, October 5, 2017 at Diversicare of Glasgow. The Barren County native was the daughter of the late Leslie and Hester Hunt Billingsley. She was a 1941 graduate of Temple Hill High School and worked at Kentucky Pants Company for 34 years. Mrs. Kingery was a member of the Beech Grove Baptist Church at Eighty Eight for 83 years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Denzel “Pete” Kingery and three sisters Effie Witty, Etta Hopkins and Mary Bray.

Survivors include her son Jim Kingery and wife Rossie of Glasgow; two grandsons Chris Kingery and wife Becky of Glasgow and Jeff Kingery and wife Melanie of Elizabethtown and her 6 great grandchildren, Thomas Edward Kingery, James Ray Kingery, Robert Bertram Kingery, Savannah Grace Kingery, Conner Davis Kingery and Lydia Ann Kingery.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Monday, October 9th at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Refuge Cemetery at Eighty Eight. Visitation will begin at 4:00 Sunday and continue Monday morning until time for the service.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may be made to the organization or charity of your choice.