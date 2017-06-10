Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

ELIZABETH PAULINE KINGREY

on 10/06/2017 |

Elizabeth Pauline Kingery 96 of Glasgow, died Thursday, October 5, 2017 at Diversicare of Glasgow.  The Barren County native was the daughter of the late Leslie and Hester Hunt Billingsley.  She was a 1941 graduate of Temple Hill High School and worked at Kentucky Pants Company for 34 years.  Mrs. Kingery was a member of the Beech Grove Baptist Church at Eighty Eight for 83 years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Denzel “Pete” Kingery and three sisters Effie Witty, Etta Hopkins and Mary Bray.

Survivors include her son Jim Kingery and wife Rossie of Glasgow; two grandsons Chris Kingery and wife Becky of Glasgow and Jeff Kingery and wife Melanie of Elizabethtown and her 6 great grandchildren, Thomas Edward Kingery, James Ray Kingery, Robert Bertram Kingery, Savannah Grace Kingery, Conner Davis Kingery and Lydia Ann Kingery.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Monday, October 9th at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Refuge Cemetery at Eighty Eight.  Visitation will begin at 4:00 Sunday and continue Monday morning until time for the service.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may be made to the organization or charity of your choice.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “ELIZABETH PAULINE KINGREY”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Ruth and Randall Pace

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
84°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Friday 10/06 10%
High 84° / Low 63°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Saturday 10/07 50%
High 83° / Low 68°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Thunderstorm
Sunday 10/08 100%
High 77° / Low 68°
Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.