Elizabeth S. Miller, 87 of Bowling Green died Wednesday, July 12, 2017

The Edmonson County native was a daughter of the late Willie W. and Tilda Wilson Miller. Liz was an employee for the National Clothing Store for 25 years, Woolworths for 14 years and Dollar General Store for 22 years.

Her survivors include her son, Jackie Scruggs; one granddaughter, Jennifer Tarter; one great granddaughter, Laura Thomas; one great grandson, Shane Thomas; two great great grandsons, Landon Lindsey & Blaine Thomas; one brother, James Earl Miller; one sister, Nola Durham; three nieces.

She is preceded in death by a great great granddaughter, one brother, one niece, one nephew.

Funeral service 11 a.m. Friday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Boiling Springs Cemetery. Visitation 3-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home