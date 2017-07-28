Logo


ELIZABETH “TISSY” HUNT

on 07/28/2017 |
​Elizabeth “Tissy” Hunt, 47, of  the Freedom Community passed away Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at the Medical Center at Scottsville.  The Adolphus, KY native was a homemaker, former employee of General Electric and A. O. Smith and a caregiver.   She was a daughter of the late Jessie Gilliam and Shirley Jean Adamson Gilliam, who survives. 

​She is survived by her husband:  Jeffrey Hunt, of the Freedom Community; 2 daughters:  Jenny Ryan Phillips, Adolphus, KY and Sarah Nicole Gilliam, of the Freedom Community; her mother:  Shirley Adamson Gilliam, Westmoreland, TN; 1 sister:  Rosemary Gilliam, Adolphus, KY; 2 nieces and 2 great nieces. 

She was preceded in death 3 brothers:  Jim Gilliam, Jackie Gilliam and Jessie “Shorty” Gilliam. 

Funeral services will be 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Goad Funeral Home with burial in the Bethlehem Cemetery in Monroe County.  Visitation will be after 11:00 a.m. Sunday at Goad Funeral Home. 

