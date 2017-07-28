|Elizabeth “Tissy” Hunt, 47, of the Freedom Community passed away Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at the Medical Center at Scottsville. The Adolphus, KY native was a homemaker, former employee of General Electric and A. O. Smith and a caregiver. She was a daughter of the late Jessie Gilliam and Shirley Jean Adamson Gilliam, who survives.
She is survived by her husband: Jeffrey Hunt, of the Freedom Community; 2 daughters: Jenny Ryan Phillips, Adolphus, KY and Sarah Nicole Gilliam, of the Freedom Community; her mother: Shirley Adamson Gilliam, Westmoreland, TN; 1 sister: Rosemary Gilliam, Adolphus, KY; 2 nieces and 2 great nieces.
She was preceded in death 3 brothers: Jim Gilliam, Jackie Gilliam and Jessie “Shorty” Gilliam.
Funeral services will be 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Goad Funeral Home with burial in the Bethlehem Cemetery in Monroe County. Visitation will be after 11:00 a.m. Sunday at Goad Funeral Home.
ELIZABETH “TISSY” HUNT
on 07/28/2017 |
Share this story:
Recent Posts
-
GIUSEPPE SILVIA07/28/2017 - 0 Comment
-
LINDA FAYE DUVALL07/28/2017 - 0 Comment
-
TAKIN’ IT BACK A HUNDRED A YEARS07/28/2017 - 0 Comment
Comments are closed.