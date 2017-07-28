ELIZABETH “TISSY” HUNT

​She is survived by her husband: Jeffrey Hunt, of the Freedom Community; 2 daughters: Jenny Ryan Phillips, Adolphus, KY and Sarah Nicole Gilliam, of the Freedom Community; her mother: Shirley Adamson Gilliam, Westmoreland, TN; 1 sister: Rosemary Gilliam, Adolphus, KY; 2 nieces and 2 great nieces.

She was preceded in death 3 brothers: Jim Gilliam, Jackie Gilliam and Jessie “Shorty” Gilliam.

Funeral services will be 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Goad Funeral Home with burial in the Bethlehem Cemetery in Monroe County. Visitation will be after 11:00 a.m. Sunday at Goad Funeral Home.