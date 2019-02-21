Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

ELIZABETH W ASBURY

on 02/21/2019 |

Elizabeth W. Asbury, formerly of Horse Cave, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at her home in Bowling Green.  She was born in Breeding, Kentucky on July 1, 1928.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years,  D. Glenn Asbury; her parents, Nellie & Venus Williams;  a daughter, Donna Sue Mouser; three sisters, Jessaphine Parker, Katherine Bell and Grace Adair; and three brothers, J.W. Williams, Sam Williams and Eugene Williams.

She is survived by two children, James Michael Asbury and Glenda Faye Hepp & husband, Michael, both of Bowling Green, and one foster daughter, Tricia Austin of Louisville; six grandchildren, Lee Mouser (Mary Kate) of Nashville; Emily Barnes Walz (Paul) of Louisville, Shawn Asbury of Bowling Green, Kyle Asbury (Savannah), Jupiter, FL, Chandlor Asbury and Maci Asbury, both of Glasgow three step-granddaughters, Heather Falk (William), Panama City, FL, Kristen Hepp (Shannon Harvey), of Bowling Green and Hollie Durbin (Bob) of Bowling Green; three foster grandchildren, Christopher Parker, Cassie Parker & Elizabeth Hyde (Rob), of Louisville; two great-grandchildren, eight step-great grandchildren & seven foster great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at Winn Funeral Home on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at 2 p.m. with burial to follow in Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation at Winn Funeral Home on Saturday, the 23rd, from 1-8 p.m. and on Sunday from 9 a.m. until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations of Bibles through The Gideons International.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “ELIZABETH W ASBURY”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

JAMES HAPPY NEAL

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Flash Flood Watch

Issued:
1:09 PM CST on February 21, 2019
Expires:
12:00 AM CST on February 24, 2019
Clear
Currently
49°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 02/21 20%
High 51° / Low 39°
Partly Cloudy
Rain
Friday 02/22 80%
High 47° / Low 45°
Rain
Thunderstorm
Saturday 02/23 100%
High 64° / Low 43°
Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.