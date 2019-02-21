on 02/21/2019 |

Elizabeth W. Asbury, formerly of Horse Cave, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at her home in Bowling Green. She was born in Breeding, Kentucky on July 1, 1928.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, D. Glenn Asbury; her parents, Nellie & Venus Williams; a daughter, Donna Sue Mouser; three sisters, Jessaphine Parker, Katherine Bell and Grace Adair; and three brothers, J.W. Williams, Sam Williams and Eugene Williams.

She is survived by two children, James Michael Asbury and Glenda Faye Hepp & husband, Michael, both of Bowling Green, and one foster daughter, Tricia Austin of Louisville; six grandchildren, Lee Mouser (Mary Kate) of Nashville; Emily Barnes Walz (Paul) of Louisville, Shawn Asbury of Bowling Green, Kyle Asbury (Savannah), Jupiter, FL, Chandlor Asbury and Maci Asbury, both of Glasgow three step-granddaughters, Heather Falk (William), Panama City, FL, Kristen Hepp (Shannon Harvey), of Bowling Green and Hollie Durbin (Bob) of Bowling Green; three foster grandchildren, Christopher Parker, Cassie Parker & Elizabeth Hyde (Rob), of Louisville; two great-grandchildren, eight step-great grandchildren & seven foster great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at Winn Funeral Home on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at 2 p.m. with burial to follow in Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery. Visitation at Winn Funeral Home on Saturday, the 23rd, from 1-8 p.m. and on Sunday from 9 a.m. until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations of Bibles through The Gideons International.