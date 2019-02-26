Logo


ELIZABETHTOWN MAN CHARGED WITH 13 COUNTS OF DISTRIBUTION OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

on 02/26/2019

On Feb. 21, the Kentucky Sate Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Brian R. Schramm, 48, on charges related to distribution of matter portraying sexual performance of a minor.

Schramm was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect sharing files of child exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Elizabethtown, Ky. on Feb. 21. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

Schramm is currently charged with 13 counts of distribution of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor, first offense. Each charge is a class-D felony, punishable by one to five years in prison.

He was lodged in the Hardin County Detention Center, according to a KSP press release.

