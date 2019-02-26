Logo


ELLA CLARINE MILLER

on 02/26/2019

Ella Clarine Miller died peacefully Monday, February 25, 2019, at her home in Richardsville. Ella was the daughter of the late John Quincy Richey and Thelma Lynn Richey and a member of the Richardsville United Methodist Church.

Ella was preceded in death by three brothers: Charlie, Johnny, and Wallace Richey; and two sisters: Pearline Richey and Judell Farmer.

Ella is survived by her husband of 56 years, Harold Asher Miller of Richardsville; two daughters, Kathy Hardy (Bill) of Bowling Green, Jennifer Yandell (David) of Billings, Montana, and one son, Timothy H. Miller (Julie) of Franklin, TN, one sister, Martha Russell of Bowling Green, one brother, Henry Richey (Beth) of Tennessee Colony, Texas, one brother in law, Douglas Farmer of Bowling Green; seven grandchildren: Will, Ethan, Ella, Gracelyn, Miller, Noah and Rowan; several nieces and nephews, and many special friends.

Funeral services are under the direction of Hardy and Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel, and are scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, with burial in Fairview Cemetery.

Visitation at Hardy and Son, Bowling Green Chapel, is scheduled for 2 to 8 p.m., Thursday, February 28 and from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday morning.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

