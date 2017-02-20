Mrs. Ella Mae Murray Sherer, age 88, of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Sunday, February 19, 2017, at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky.

She is survived by her daughter, Nora Thurman of Burkesville, Kentucky, two sons, Randy (and Sharon) Sherer of Plainfield, Indiana, Russell (and Patty) Sherer of Glasgow, Kentucky, two grandchildren, Nicholas Sherer, Tabitha Sherer and one step-grandchild, Sara Thurman.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Ella Mae Murray Sherer will be conducted on Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home. Burial will be in the White Hill Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 5:00 p.m. Monday, February 20, 2017 until the funeral hour on Tuesday. Norris-New Funeral Home of Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of all funeral arrangements.