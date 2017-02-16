Ella Mae Spear, 101, of Tompkinsville passed away Tuesday, February 14 at Signature Health Care of Monroe in Tompkinsville.

She was born July 12, 1915 in the Kettle Creek Community of Monroe County, KY to the late John Coe and Lovie Stephens Coe. She was a homemaker and a member of Tompkinsville Church of Christ. She was the widow of Guy Eugene Spear.

She is survived by one daughter: Kathleen Evans of Tompkinsville, two granddaughters: Carol Evans McClure and husband Mark, Kathy Evans Page, three great grandchildren: Haley Kessinger, Matthew Page and wife Kayla, Daniel Page, two great-great grandchildren: Weston and Jackson Page, one niece: Jackie Coe Chase of California.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a son: Fred Evans Coe and son-in-law: John Evans.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, February 18 at 1:00 PM at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville with burial to follow in Monroe County Memorial Lawn.

Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 M on Friday and after8:00 AM on Saturday at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville.

Memorials are suggested to the Charity of your Choice.