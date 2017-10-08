Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

ELLA MAE WOOD

on 08/10/2017 |

Ella Mae Wood, age 78, passed away on Tuesday, August 8, 2017 at her home in Edmonton, Kentucky. She was the daughter of the late Abraham Hubbard and Allie Mae Jones Hubbard. She was a homemaker and attended the Bread of Life Church.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, August 11th at 1:00p.m at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Wood Family Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM, and Friday morning from 9:00 PM until service time.

She is survived by six sons, Terry Combs, Andy Combs Timmy Combs, all of Edmonton; David Combs of London, Kentucky; Gary Combs of Louisville, and Oscar Bagley of Manchester. One brother, Abraham Hubbard of Edmonton.  Ella was proceeded in death by her parents, her husband Drexel Wood, her son James Wood and four brothers, Tom, Joe, Bob, and Press Hubbard.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “ELLA MAE WOOD”

Please Leave a Reply

Beech Bend Park

 


Person of the Day

ISAAC HUTCHINSON
SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS
 

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
82°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 08/10 20%
High 85° / Low 68°
Partly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy
Friday 08/11 20%
High 86° / Low 68°
Mostly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Saturday 08/12 20%
High 85° / Low 63°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.