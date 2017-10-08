on 08/10/2017 |

Ella Mae Wood, age 78, passed away on Tuesday, August 8, 2017 at her home in Edmonton, Kentucky. She was the daughter of the late Abraham Hubbard and Allie Mae Jones Hubbard. She was a homemaker and attended the Bread of Life Church.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, August 11th at 1:00p.m at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Wood Family Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM, and Friday morning from 9:00 PM until service time.

She is survived by six sons, Terry Combs, Andy Combs Timmy Combs, all of Edmonton; David Combs of London, Kentucky; Gary Combs of Louisville, and Oscar Bagley of Manchester. One brother, Abraham Hubbard of Edmonton. Ella was proceeded in death by her parents, her husband Drexel Wood, her son James Wood and four brothers, Tom, Joe, Bob, and Press Hubbard.