ELLA MARIE SALTSMAN KINSER

on 01/11/2018 |

Ella Marie Saltsman Kinser, age 57 of Leitchfield, Kentucky entered into rest on Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at Norton’s Hospital in Louisville, KY. The Jefferson County native was born on June 2, 1960 to Vanco Saltsman and the late Lenore Gish Saltsman. She was married to the late James Kinser, who was a faithful and devoted husband.

Ella professed her faith in Christ and was a member of Anneta United Baptist Church. She was a homemaker and a nurses aide, but will be best remembered as a good friend, a devoted and loving wife, a caring and affectionate mother, grandmother and sister.

Besides her father, she is survived by two sons, Joshua Harper of Beaver Dam, KY and Christopher Harper of Leitchfield, KY; one daughter, Amanda Vincent (Harold) of Bee Spring, KY; one brother, Greg Saltsman of Bee Spring, KY; six grandchildren, Riley Harper, Macie Harper, Owen Vincent, Autumn Vincent , Kaitlyn Harper and Hannah McGrew. She was also preceded in death by one granddaughter, Blythe Harper.

Interment will be in Anneta Church Cemetery.

VISITATION

2 – 8 pm, Saturday, January 13, 2018

10 am – 2 pm, Sunday, January 14, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

2 pm, Sunday, January 14, 2018

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

No Responses to “ELLA MARIE SALTSMAN KINSER”

Please Leave a Reply

 


