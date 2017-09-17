Logo


Ellen Laverne Vincent Pelfrey

on 09/17/2017

Ellen Laverne Vincent Pelfrey, 79, of Brownsville passed away at 5:15 AM Sept. 15, 2017 at her home.
The Edmonson County native was a retired factory worker, a member of the apostolic church and attended Red Hill General Baptist Church. She was a daughter of the late Eugene Vincent and Hattie Mae Kinser Vincent and the wife of the late Charles “Doc” Pelfrey. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Janet Elam; four brothers, Ervin Vincent, Clifton Vincent, Landon Vincent and Lennie Vincent; and a sister, Christine Mattingly.

Surviving are a son, James “Bud” Elam (Rose) of Brownsville; two sisters, Evelyn Sanders of Bee Spring and Betty Sweeny of Mt. Washington; a brother, Trenton Vincent (Emma) of Shepherdsville; and five grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Monday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in Doyle Cemetery. Visitation will be 3-8 PM Sunday and after 9:00 AM Monday.

