on 01/07/2018 |

Ellis Duvall, age 92, of Anneta KY, died Saturday at Twin Lakes Regional Hospital in Leitchfield. He was a mechanic and construction working for WEHR Contractors INC.

He was a member of the Jock United Baptist Church.

He is survived by his son, Ellis “Randy” Duvall of Anneta; six daughters, Barbara Scott of Bedford TX, Peggy Petredis of Louisville, Rose Mary Goins of Bee Spring, Patricia “PG” Bratcher of Leitchfield, Vanda Rice of Owensboro and Anna Majors of Caneyville; twelve grandchildren, Paul Goins, Kyle Goins, Patrick Scott, Carolyn Wasky, Tara Scott, Kelly Majors, William Petredis, Kelsey Duvall, JD Majors, Holly Rice, Brooke Bratcher and Maitland Rice. Several Great Grandchildren also surviving.

Funeral Services for Ellis Duvall will be held at 12 Noon tomorrow (Tuesday) at Jock United Baptist Church with burial in the Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 8PM today at the Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel and after 10AM tomorrow at the church until time for services.