Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Ellis Duvall

on 01/07/2018 |

Ellis Duvall, age 92, of Anneta KY, died Saturday at Twin Lakes Regional Hospital in Leitchfield. He was a mechanic and construction working for WEHR Contractors INC.

He was a member of the Jock United Baptist Church.

He is survived by his son, Ellis “Randy” Duvall of Anneta; six daughters, Barbara Scott of Bedford TX, Peggy Petredis of Louisville, Rose Mary Goins of Bee Spring, Patricia “PG” Bratcher of Leitchfield, Vanda Rice of Owensboro and Anna Majors of Caneyville; twelve grandchildren, Paul Goins, Kyle Goins, Patrick Scott, Carolyn Wasky, Tara Scott, Kelly Majors, William Petredis, Kelsey Duvall, JD Majors, Holly Rice, Brooke Bratcher and Maitland Rice. Several Great Grandchildren also surviving.

Funeral Services for Ellis Duvall will be held at 12 Noon tomorrow (Tuesday) at Jock United Baptist Church with burial in the Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 8PM today at the Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel and after 10AM tomorrow at the church until time for services.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Ellis Duvall”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

TINA SHIRLEY

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Winter Weather Advisory

Issued:
2:24 PM CST on January 07, 2018
Expires:
12:00 PM CST on January 08, 2018
Mostly Cloudy
Currently
42°
Mostly Cloudy
Rain
Sunday 01/07 100%
High 44° / Low 32°
Rain
Rain
Monday 01/08 100%
High 36° / Low 31°
Rain
Fog
Tuesday 01/09 20%
High 46° / Low 39°
Fog
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« January 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
Tue 09

CASA 101 Information Session

January 9 @ 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Wed 10

Glasgow High School SBDM Council

January 10 @ 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Wed 10

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

January 10 @ 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Thu 18

Highland Elementary SBDM Council Meeting

January 18 @ 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Wed 14

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

February 14 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.