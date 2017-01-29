Elmer “Bozie” Muse, 88, of the Hickory Ridge Community of Monroe County, KY passed away Saturday, January 28th, at his home.

Elmer was born in Monroe County, KY on June 20, 1928, a son of the late Passie (Bryant) and Thomas Franklin Muse. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Shirley (Schurr) Muse, who he married on November 23, 1963 in Lafayette, IN; a daughter, Stephanie Thompson; two sisters , Ola Mae Dutton and Mary “Vie” Vibbert.

Elmer is survived by five daughters, Letha Bass and husband, Tom, Lucinda Polen, and Catherine Pruitt, all of the Hickory Ridge Community; Barbara Craft and husband, Jerry, of Glasgow, KY; Pam Reddy, of Mooresville, IN; a son,Terry Muse, of Sullivan, IN; 15 grandchildren, and 33 great grandchildren.

Elmer is also survived by three sisters, Delma Monday, of Indianapolis, IN; Vola Brummett, of Indianapolis, IN; and Lola Conners, of Jamestown, KY.

Funeral Services will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, January 31st, 2017.

Visitation is Monday 4:00-8:00 P.M. and Tuesday 6:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home.

Burial is in Basil Cemetery.