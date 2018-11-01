on 01/11/2018 |

Elmer Coy Rigdon, 84, of Glasgow, died Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at NHC Healthcare in Glasgow. He was born in Cub Run, KY, the son of the late Clarence and Nora Doyle Rigdon. Mr. Rigdon was U. S. Army veteran and was retired from GTE in Glasgow. He was a member of Basil Chapel United Baptist Church and a member of the Cave City Masonic Lodge F&AM. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jewell Hughes Rigdon; a brother Ronnie Rigdon and a sister Lucille Gardner.

Survivors include 3 sons, Freddy Rigdon and wife Wanda of Glasgow, Tim Rigdon and wife Laura of Summer Shade and Keith Rigdon and wife Jennifer of New Bruanfels, TX; 6 grandchildren Leslie (Eric) Springston, Hilarie (Will) Spalding, Coy Rigdon, Matt (Caitlin) Rigdon, Sarah Rigdon and Devan Rigdon and 3 great-grandchildren, Lela, Graham and Ally Wynn Springston.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Sunday, January 14th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Cave City Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 2:00 PM Saturday and continue Sunday morning until time for the service.