ELMER DALE HUFFMAN

on 03/06/2019 |

Elmer Dale Huffman, age 93, of Bee Spring, KY departed this life on Monday, March 4, 2019 in Bowling Green. The Edmonson County native was born on April 19, 1925 to the late Thomas and Anise Huffman.  He was married to Helen Huffman, who survives. 

Mr. Huffman was a former Kentucky state trooper, and retired from Edmonson County Schools as a teacher in 1988. He was also a member of Brownsville Missionary Baptist Church, Edmonson County Historical Society and Washington Meredith Masonic Lodge #355 F&AM. 

He leaves to honor his memory– one son, Clyde Huffman (Deb) of Santa Rosa Beach, FL; three grandchildren, Chad Huffman (Alison), Christina Mills and Shannon Daniel (Paul); eight great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Edmonson County Historical Society, c/o Tommy Houchin, 488 Bailey Road, Smiths Grove, KY 42171.

Interment will be in Brownsville Cemetery. 

VISITATION

5- 8 PM, Friday, March 8, 2019

9-11 AM, Saturday, March 9, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 AM, Saturday, March 9, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

