Elmer Madison, age 94, of Brownsville, KY, passed away Thursday, February 9, 2017 in Bowling Green, KY. The Edmonson County, KY, native was born September 28, 1922, to the late John Walter Madison and Tandie Tunks Madison. He was married to Ella Mae Cassady Madison, who survives.

Elmer was a retired tool and die maker and farmer, a WWII Army veteran and a member of Beaver Dam United Baptist Church.

Besides his wife, he is survived by two sons, Ron Madison (Donna) of Brownsville, KY and Trent Madison (Robynn) of Brownsville, KY; three grandchildren, Dana Burnam (Ryan) of Bowling Green, KY, Travis Madison (Jessica) of Brownsville, KY and Katie Mae Madison of Bowling Green, KY; four great grandchildren, Ali Burnam, Ella Madison, Emory Madison and Brinlee Burnam and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions can be made to Beaver Dam United Baptist Church, c/o Shaun Stice, 4686 Brownsville Rd., Brownsville, KY 42210.

Interment will be at Beaver Dam Church Cemetery with graveside military honors by the Nesbit Alexander VFW Post #6937.

VISITATION

1 – 8 pm, Saturday, February 11, 2017

9 am – 2:30 pm, Sunday, February 12, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

3 pm, Sunday, February 12, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel