Elmer Maxie Caffee

on 09/23/2018 |

Elmer Maxie Caffee age 69 of Cave City passed away Friday, September 21, 2018 at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville.    He was the son of the late Dennis and Nola Wood Caffee.    Maxie was a retired construction worker and of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by his wife Ronda Young Caffee of Cave City.    Four children.   Derrick (Donna) Caffee of Center, Torrie (Jim) Osbon of Horse Cave, Chris Caffee of Cave City and Erica Glover of Glasgow.    One brother Ross Caffee of Chattanooga, Tennessee.   Two sisters, Jo Ann Parrish of Cave City and Deany McKinney of Sulphur Well.   Five grandchildren.   Brooke Burris, Ellie Caffee, Bailey Shoemaker, Garrett Glover and Madi Osbon.   Two great grandchildren.    Lynleigh and Holden Burris.    Besides his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers Dennis and Terry Caffee.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM  Monday at Butler Funeral Home with burial in the Hubbard Cemetery.   Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM Sunday and after 9:00 AM  Monday at the funeral home.

