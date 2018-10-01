Elmer Rigdon 84 of Glasgow died Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at the NHC Healthcare Facility. Funeral arrangements for Elmer Rigdon are incomplete but will be announced later by the A F Crow and Son Funeral Home.
ELMER RIGDON
on 01/10/2018 |
Share this story:
Recent Posts
-
Mary Weldon Wood Library Closes Effective Immediately due to a Soggy Story.01/03/2018 - 0 Comment
-
CATHERINE HARP01/10/2018 - 0 Comment
-
PEGGY RAY SMITH01/10/2018 - 0 Comment
-
ESTON HUME01/10/2018 - 0 Comment
Weather Forecast
Special Statement
- Issued:
- 2:45 PM CST on January 10, 2018
- Expires:
- 4:00 AM CST on January 11, 2018
|
Currently
62°
Overcast
|
Wednesday 01/10 20%
High 65° / Low 54°
Overcast
|
Thursday 01/11 30%
High 64° / Low 35°
Chance of Rain
|
Friday 01/12 100%
High 36° / Low 19°
Ice Pellets
Events Calendar
|S
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|
31
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|
11
|
12
|
13
|
14
|
19
|
20
|
22
|
23
|
24
|
25
|
26
|
27
|
28
|
29
|
30
|
31
|
1
|
2
|
3
Mon 15
Barren County Courthouse Closed
January 15 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Tue 16
Lunch and Learn
January 16 @ 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Wed 17
Barren County High School SBDM Meeting
January 17 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Thu 18
Highland Elementary SBDM Council Meeting
January 18 @ 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Sun 21
Cedar Grove Baptist Church host The Lindsey Family
January 21 @ 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM
No Responses to “ELMER RIGDON”