Elnoria Wyatt, 89, passed away peacefully Friday morning, February 23, 2017, at Signature Healthcare in Glasgow. She was preceded in death by her late husband, Lexie L. Wyatt who passed away in 1994. She was a daughter of the late George Harrison Simmons and Mamie Oakes.

Elnoria was born near Bewleytown area in southern Barren County on July 22, 1927. She and Lexie were married in 1943. She had worked at Handmacher sewing factory in the 1950’s till early 1970’s where she served as president of the local AFL-CIO union for a number of years. In early 70’s she obtained her Kentucky Real Estate Brokers License and Kentucky Real Estate Appraiser License and joined her husband, Lexie, at Wyatt Realty & Auction Service. She continued the business after Lexie’s death, retiring in 2007. She had served in numerous capacities with the Barren County Democratic Party and had served as President of the South Central Kentucky Association of Realtors. Elnoria had last attended the Columbia Ave Church of Christ.

She is survived by two sons, Rondal E. (Judy) Wyatt, Mt. Juliet, TN, and Donald L. Wyatt (Teresa), Glasgow; four grandchildren: Kimberly (Robert) Carter of Mt. Juliet, TN, Brandon (Jennifer) Wyatt, Whitehouse, TN, and Tara (Justin) Piercy, Glasgow, David (Ashley) Wyatt, Bowling Green; one sister Louise Bush of Cookeville, TN; fourteen great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three sisters: Vera Pennington, Vernice Woodstock, and Lillie Roach; and by one brother: Herman Simmons.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be after 12 noon Sunday at the funeral home. Family requests all expressions of sympathy be made to Community Medical Care or another charitable organization of your choosing.