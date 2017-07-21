Logo


ELROY ESTES

on 07/21/2017 |

Elroy Estes, age 72, of Horse Cave, KY, passed away Thursday, July 20, 2017, at Signature Health Care of Hart County in Horse Cave, KY. He was retired from Ken-Dec and a member of Allen Seminary Baptist Church.

He was the son of the late Willie Estes and the late Deruchia Butts Estes.

He is survived by his wife, Alice Rice Esters; two daughters,

Greta Thompson and husband Tommy, Munfordville, KY, Sheila Hill and husband Stanley, Radcliff, KY; one step son, Ronnie Rice and wife Lois, Louisville, KY; one sister, Janice Smith, Glasgow, KY; one brother, Jackie Estes, Offenbach, Germany; seven grandchildren, six great grandchildren. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by five sisters and four brothers.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at Brooks Funeral Home and from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at Woodsonville Baptist Church.  Funeral service will be 1:00 PM, Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at Woodsonville Baptist Church. Interment will be at Woodsonville Memorial Gardens, Munfordville, KY.

  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.