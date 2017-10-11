on 11/10/2017 |

Elsie Mae Crabtree, 78, of Glasgow died Thursday, November 9, 2017 at the NHC Healthcare Facility. Born in Lincoln, ME she was the daughter of the late William and Annie Chesley Ireland and wife of the late Leonard Mitchell Crabtree. Mrs. Crabtree was a member of the Dover Baptist Church at Mt. Hermon.

Survivors include a sister Charlotte Smith of Glasgow and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Monday, November 13, 2017 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Poplar Log Cemetery. Visitation will be after 4:00pm Sunday at the funeral home.