Mrs. Elsie (Thrasher) Dyer of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Wednesday, October 31, 2018, at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky, having attained the age of 73 years, 1 month, and 2 days.

She was born in Cumberland County, Kentucky on Saturday, September 29, 1945, the daughter of Hershel B. and Bessie Lorene (Groce) Thrasher. She was a member of Dutch Creek Church of the Lord Jesus Christ and a Seamstress for Sutton Shirt Corporation. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Christopher Dyer, brothers, Lonnie Bee Thrasher and Stanley Earl Thrasher.

She is survived by her husband, Mervin Lee Dyer, whom she wed Saturday, December 21, 1963, son, Dougie Dyer, siblings, Delcie Jane (and Larry) Dyer, Vellas (and David) Arms, Stella (and Gayron) Scott, Frankie (and Teina) Thrasher, all of Burkesville, Kentucky, Della (and Scott) Delaney of Cookeville, Tennessee, Lesa Thrasher, Jody (and Allen) Humphrey, both of Burkesville, Kentucky, one granddaughter, Adrienne Nicole Dyer, one great-grandson, Christopher Alan Young, and special friend, Edgar Vega of Burkesville, Kentucky.

The Funeral service will be conducted on Friday, November 2, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky with Bro. Ronnie Pitcock officiating. Burial will be in the Perkins Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 1, 2018 until the funeral hour on Friday. Norris-New Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of all the arrangements.