Elton Wayne Franklin 83 of Glasgow died Monday, December 26, 2016 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. Born in Barren County, KY he was the son of the late Charlie and Clara Culver Franklin and husband of the late Earline Wells Franklin. Mr. Franklin was a member of the Temple Hill Baptist Church.

Survivors include 2 sons Tim Franklin (Cathy) of Glasgow and Don Franklin (Sheila) of Etoile, KY; 2 granddaughters Kayla LeRoy (Zack) and Kelsie Martin (Brandon) both of Glasgow; 2 great grandchildren Kenzie LeRoy and Keldon Martin and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by 2 sisters Laverne Emmert and Louise Taylor and 3 brothers Robert, Russell and James Franklin.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Thursday, December 29, 2016 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Happy Valley Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be after 3:00pm Wednesday at the funeral home.