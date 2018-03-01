Logo


ELVA BRUTON

on 01/03/2018

Elva Bruton, 85 of Munfordville passed away Monday, January 1 at Norton Healthcare in Louisville. She was born in Bonnieville on October 2, 1932 to the late Russell & Edith Gibson Isaacs. Mrs. Bruton was a retired federal employee.  She was a member and secretary of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees for 24 years.  She attended The Shepherd’s House in Glasgow.

She was preceded in death by her husband James H. Bruton, a son James R. Bruton, a grandson James Alvin “Chug-Bug” Horton, a sister Ellen Baldwin and two brothers Russell & John Isaacs

Mrs. Bruton is survived by a daughter-Joyce Avery of Munfordville; One granddaughter-Angela Bruton; Three great-grandchildren-T.J. Horton, Logan Murray & Garrett Ballard; One brother-Robert Isaacs of Bonnieville; One sister-Annie Butler of Horse Cave

Funeral services for Elva Bruton will be 1pm Friday, Jan. 5 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with Bro. Jimmy Wilson officiating.  Burial will be in the Munfordville Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will be Thursday from 2-8pm and after 8am Friday at the Sego Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be given to WJCR Radio, P.O. Box 91, Upton, KY 42784.

