on 11/13/2017 |

Elvie Jewell Vibbert, 96, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Sunday, November 12th, at Signature Health Care of Bowling Green. Elvie was born in Glasgow, KY on March 6, 1921, a daughter of the late Maggie Mae (Walker) and Walter Vibbert.

Elvie is survived by a sister, Elaine Muse, of Tompkinsville, KY.

She is preceded in death by all of her siblings; Jesse Earl, Elzie Turner, William Ray, Carson Lee Vibbert, Elsie Brown, Eva Sleeth, Thema Bryant, Edith Gregory, Ethel Harper, Lucy Bryant, Minnie Grace Vibbert.

Funeral Service will be held at Yokley Trible Funeral Home at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, November 15th, 2017. Visitation is Tuesday 4:00-8:00 P.M. and Wednesday 9:00 A.M.-2:00 P.M. at Yokley Trible Funeral Home. Burial is in Old Mt. Herman Cemetery.