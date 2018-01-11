Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

ELVIS AND CAVERNA UNITE FOR GREAT KIWANIAN CAUSE

on 11/01/2018 |

This weekend you can enjoy some great entertainment and help out your neighbors. I spoke with Assistant Superintendent at Caverna Schools, Amanda Abell. Here’s our conversation…

Recent Posts

No Responses to “ELVIS AND CAVERNA UNITE FOR GREAT KIWANIAN CAUSE”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

SAM ROYSE

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Wind Advisory

Issued:
2:37 AM CDT on November 01, 2018
Expires:
2:00 PM CDT on November 01, 2018
Rain
Currently
63°
Rain
Thunderstorm
Thursday 11/01 100%
High 66° / Low 43°
Thunderstorm
Overcast
Friday 11/02 20%
High 52° / Low 37°
Overcast
Clear
Saturday 11/03 10%
High 62° / Low 43°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.