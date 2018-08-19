on 08/19/2018 |

Elwood Glass, 79 of Munfordville passed away Saturday, August 18 at Signature Health Care in Horse Cave.

He was born in Edmonson County on May 21, 1939. Elwood is a retired employee with Louisville Bedding in Munfordville and he is a member of the Pine Grove Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by a brother James Glass, by six step-brothers Emmitt, Herbert, Damon, Dewey, Woodrow and Herman Thompson and by four step-sisters Gracie Hodges, Irene “Jo” Dennison, Ailene Winningham and Alma Crain

He is survived by his wife-Sylvia Burba Glass

Step-son-Tommy Smith of Magnolia

Step-daughter-Angie Waddle of Munfordville

Three grandchildren-Abigail, Rebekah & Harrison Waddle

Funeral services for Elwood Glass will be 1pm Tuesday, August 21 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Center Point Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 1-8pm and after 8am Tuesday at the Sego Funeral Home.