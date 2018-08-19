Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Elwood Glass

on 08/19/2018 |

Elwood Glass, 79 of Munfordville passed away Saturday, August 18 at Signature Health Care in Horse Cave.

He was born in Edmonson County on May 21, 1939.  Elwood is a retired employee with Louisville Bedding in Munfordville and he is a member of the Pine Grove Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by a brother James Glass, by six step-brothers Emmitt, Herbert, Damon, Dewey, Woodrow and Herman Thompson and by four step-sisters Gracie Hodges, Irene “Jo” Dennison, Ailene Winningham and Alma Crain

He is survived by his wife-Sylvia Burba Glass

Step-son-Tommy Smith of Magnolia

Step-daughter-Angie Waddle of Munfordville

Three grandchildren-Abigail, Rebekah & Harrison Waddle

Funeral services for Elwood Glass will be 1pm Tuesday, August 21 in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home with burial in the Center Point Cemetery.  Visitation will be Monday from 1-8pm and after 8am Tuesday at the Sego Funeral Home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Elwood Glass”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 


Person of the Day

KENNETH GIBBONS

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Special Statement

Issued:
5:24 AM CDT on August 19, 2018
Expires:
8:30 AM CDT on August 19, 2018
Overcast
Currently
70°
Overcast
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Sunday 08/19 30%
High 85° / Low 70°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Monday 08/20 40%
High 84° / Low 71°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Thunderstorm
Tuesday 08/21 80%
High 81° / Low 64°
Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.