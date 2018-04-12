on 12/04/2018 |

Elzie LeRon “Ron” Harper age 45 of Edmonton departed this life on Monday December 3, 2018 at the Kindred Rehab Center in Louisville. He is the son of the late Charles Harper and Judy Borden Harper. He was a member of the House of Prayer Church.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Thursday at the Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM Wednesday and after 9:00 AM Thursday at the funeral home.

Ron is survived by one son Lee (Jordan) Harper of Edmonton. One daughter Denisha Harper of Glasgow. One brother Chuckie (Chandra) Harper of Edmonton. Three grandchildren Jensen Harper, Emmi Harper, and Landon Ballard. Two nephews Chas and Travis Harper. Four aunts Joyce McCoy, Judy Wilson, Karen Harper, and Mary Lee “Sugar” Wilson. One uncle Ernie Borden also survives.

Besides his parents he is preceded in death by three uncles Elzie McCoy, Randy Harper, and Buddy Borden.