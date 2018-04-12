Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

ELZIE LERON “RON” HARPER

on 12/04/2018 |

Elzie LeRon “Ron” Harper age 45 of Edmonton departed this life on Monday December 3, 2018 at the Kindred Rehab Center in Louisville. He is the son of the late Charles Harper and Judy Borden Harper. He was a member of the House of Prayer Church.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Thursday at the Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM Wednesday and after 9:00 AM Thursday at the funeral home.

Ron is survived by one son Lee (Jordan) Harper of Edmonton. One daughter Denisha Harper of Glasgow. One brother Chuckie (Chandra) Harper of Edmonton. Three grandchildren Jensen Harper, Emmi Harper, and Landon Ballard. Two nephews Chas and Travis Harper. Four aunts Joyce McCoy, Judy Wilson, Karen Harper, and Mary Lee “Sugar” Wilson. One uncle Ernie Borden also survives.

Besides his parents he is preceded in death by three uncles Elzie McCoy, Randy Harper, and Buddy Borden.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “ELZIE LERON “RON” HARPER”

Please Leave a Reply

Tune in every weekday afternoon to Aaron Russell in the afternoons on WCLU Lite 102.3 FM!

3:30 PM – Wendys Sports Trivia

4:30 PM – Wendys Movie Trivia

 

Person of the Day

DALTON BISHOP

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Winter Weather Advisory

Issued:
12:34 PM CST on December 04, 2018
Expires:
9:00 AM CST on December 05, 2018
Snow
Currently
32°
Snow
Snow Showers
Tuesday 12/04 90%
High 37° / Low 27°
Snow Showers
Snow Showers
Wednesday 12/05 40%
High 34° / Low 22°
Snow Showers
Mostly Cloudy
Thursday 12/06 20%
High 44° / Low 30°
Mostly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.