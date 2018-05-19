Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

EMERGENCY PERSONNEL ACTIVITY FRIDAY

on 05/19/2018 |

An accident was reported around 12:18 yesterday afternoon at Beaver Trail and the Veterans Outer Loop. A second accident in that same area was reported last night around 9:46PM. The Glasgow Police Department was assisted by the Glasgow Fire Department and Barren-Metcalfe EMS on both accidents.

A fire was reported on Happy Valley Road yesterday afternoon around 4:30PM no other details are available at this time. The Glasgow Fire Department responded.

Around 9:47 last night an accident was reported on 10th street and Broadway the Cave City Police Department responded and was assisted by the Cave City Fire Department and Barren-Metcalfe EMS

A fire was reported around 10:22 last night in the Eastern Valley Estates. The East Barren Volunteer Fire department responded.

A house fire was reported around 10:25 last night on Pritchardsville Road. The Haywood Volunteer Fire Department, Temple Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Austin Tracy Volunteer Fire Department, Glasgow Fire Department and Barren-Metcalfe EMS responded.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “EMERGENCY PERSONNEL ACTIVITY FRIDAY”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

BREANNA WOOTEN

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
72°
Overcast
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Saturday 05/19 30%
High 82° / Low 64°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Sunday 05/20 50%
High 87° / Low 66°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Thunderstorm
Monday 05/21 80%
High 83° / Low 64°
Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« May 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
Sat 19

Spring Gospel Meeting

May 17 @ 10:00 AM - May 20 @ 5:00 PM
Sat 19

Alvaton Community Day

May 19 @ 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Fri 25

Holiday World and Splashin Safari Ticket Giveaway

May 25 @ 5:30 AM - May 31 @ 6:00 PM
Tue 19

Barren County Middle School SBDM Council

June 19 @ 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Thu 21

Highland Elementary SBDM Council will meet, Thursday, June 21 at 4:30PM at the school.

June 21 @ 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM

Holiday World and Splashin Safari Ticket Giveaway May 25 through May 31

    Holiday World and Splashin Safari Ticket Giveaway May 25 through May 31

    © 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

    Person of the Day Request

    Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
    • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
    • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
    • In case we need more information.
    • So that we may contact you.