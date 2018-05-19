EMERGENCY PERSONNEL ACTIVITY FRIDAY

on 05/19/2018 |

An accident was reported around 12:18 yesterday afternoon at Beaver Trail and the Veterans Outer Loop. A second accident in that same area was reported last night around 9:46PM. The Glasgow Police Department was assisted by the Glasgow Fire Department and Barren-Metcalfe EMS on both accidents.

A fire was reported on Happy Valley Road yesterday afternoon around 4:30PM no other details are available at this time. The Glasgow Fire Department responded.

Around 9:47 last night an accident was reported on 10th street and Broadway the Cave City Police Department responded and was assisted by the Cave City Fire Department and Barren-Metcalfe EMS

A fire was reported around 10:22 last night in the Eastern Valley Estates. The East Barren Volunteer Fire department responded.

A house fire was reported around 10:25 last night on Pritchardsville Road. The Haywood Volunteer Fire Department, Temple Hill Volunteer Fire Department, Austin Tracy Volunteer Fire Department, Glasgow Fire Department and Barren-Metcalfe EMS responded.